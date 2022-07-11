All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President declared official mourning



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) On the occasion of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in an attack during an electoral speech, the Cuban President declared a period of official mourning from Sunday at 06:00 hours to July 11 at 12:00 midnight.

Abe was the first Japanese head of government to visit Cuba, when he met in 2016 with Army General Raul Castro Ruz. While in office, he always kept an attitude of respect and consideration for Cuba and strengthened the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

During the period of official mourning, the Lone Star Flag will be flown at half-mast in public buildings and military institutions.

