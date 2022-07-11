Díaz-Canel highlights youth’s role in cultural decolonization





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Jul 10 (ACN) During a day of voluntary work in support of the economy and to hail the celebration on July 26 of the 69th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in the eastern cities of Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged the new generations to devote their revolutionary thoughts to cultural decolonization.



“We cannot let anyone smear Cuba’s historical culture,” he told university and high school students who also volunteered to do agricultural work along with Young Communist League members. “The imperial intentions come to light in its hegemonic policy of cultural colonization, designed to sabotage our commitment to our roots.”



He said to have full confidence in the Cuban youth and its daily struggle against the media war and the people’s overall opposition to the U.S. blockade.



In reference to the destabilization attempt of July 11, 2021, he said that Cuba is also celebrating this anniversary of a popular victory against the intention of staging a vandalistic coup against the Revolution and stressed the need to preserve safety across the country for the benefit of people’s well-being, social justice and prosperity.







