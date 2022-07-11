Díaz-Canel: Socialism stopped a vandalistic coup d'état





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) On July 11, socialism stopped a vandalistic coup d'état, assured this Friday Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel at the conclusion of the National Council of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) in this capital, while referring to last year´s events.



This meeting became a declaration of revolutionary principles, the president said, after the members of the Council issued the statement "Here we are" in which he said that in the face of the U.S. government's attempts to suffocate the people and generate a social explosion, this organization that brings together the artistic vanguard ratifies the commitment to defend and preserve the roots.



To those who a year ago organized a new escalation against the Revolution, applied terrorist methods of destabilization and once again prepared the suitcases, believing that the revolutionaries would give in, they say with the expression of Nicolás Guillén, National Poet, "Here we are", the document refers.



Díaz-Canel expressed his belief in the value of culture, even when resources and production capacities are currently limited. He stressed that the pandemic did not paralyze UNEAC, but generated a debate on the organization's challenges in its battle for cultural decolonization, he added.



Luis Morlote Rivas, president of UNEAC, explained that the holding of the Council constitutes an act of creative resistance, in the midst of economic, material and social tensions that affect the cultural life of the country, he commented on the destabilization programs that are materialized in the cultural war that today make Cuba and propose the rupture and dissent through propagandistic scaffolding, which takes as a stage the social networks.



The plenary session at the Havana Convention Center included several speeches by renowned creators, including that of Miguel Barnet, honorary president, who affirmed that UNEAC will always be not only an artistic and cultural vanguard, but also a political vanguard.



Marta Campos, vice-president of the Musicians Association, referred to the preparations to declare the Cuban Trova as patrimony of the nation, and announced the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Nueva Trova movement.



This Friday, Cuban intellectuals debated in five working commissions on the fulfillment of agreements of the IX Congress, and agreed on actions to strengthen culture and consecrate Cuba for its authenticity and artistic richness.