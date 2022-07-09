President of the Cuban parliament visits important thermoelectric power plant in eastern region





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), toured the Lidio Ramon Perez Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Felton, as part of the parliamentary visit carried out until today in the province of Holguin.



Osmel Maturel Reyes, general director of the power plant, informed that unit two is already in the phase of first running-in of the turbine, with a view to its synchronization to the national electric system in the next days.



During the meeting with the workers of the power plant, Lazo Hernandez acknowledged the work carried out to stabilize the generation in block one, affected in the last few days by boiler failures.



Today he will also visit the La Chavaleta production pole, as well as works associated with the east-west transfer in the municipality of Mayari, in the same province.



The president of the Parliament will be accompanied by Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party in the province, and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, governor of Holguin.