Cuban civil society issues Declaration against the US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban civil society organizations issued on Thursday, in this capital, a statement against the commercial, economic and financial blockade maintained by the United States government against Cuba.



Norma Goicochea Estenoz, president of the Cuban Association of the United Nations (ACNU), presented the report in which the blockade is defined as a cruel and genocidal policy that causes economic damage, with a real impact on the table and the projects of Cuban families.



She pointed out that it also affects the lives of children suffering from cancer by depriving them of essential medicines for their treatment, and causes the lack of necessary implements for the dignified inclusion of people with disabilities.



At the same time, the blockade limits the availability of resources for the scientific production of medicines or vaccines, which are then placed at the service of the country that needs them, because no hostility will erode the humanist character of our project, the speaker added.



Cuba suffers wear and tear, pain, real losses and difficulties for those who want to open an enterprise and develop an economic or social project, especially the young people who are developing their initiative under a sanction that has been maintained for 60 years, said the president of the ACNU.



As she explained, the blockade violates the rights to health, food, culture, the enjoyment of a healthy environment, the education of a people, violates the principles that should prevail in the relations between peoples and States, as well as limiting the possibility of exchange in all spheres between the largest of the Antilles and the US.



Goicochea Estenoz pointed out that during the pandemic, measures against our country were intensified, with the aim of isolating it with less travel, fewer markets and fuel; however, the people responded with more resistance, creativity and solidarity towards other nations affected by COVID-19, despite the difficulties of everyday life.



For decades, family ties have been hurt and their separation encouraged, damaging the capacity to respond to the needs of its members and to a collective project that contributes to the society we are, he insisted.



She recalled that the administration of President Joe Biden has announced measures that should have some impact on this situation, and it is hoped that they can be implemented for the good of all Cubans.



The UNHCR representative reaffirmed that since 1992 the United Nations General Assembly has pronounced itself against the unjust blockade, for which civil society is grateful as well as the different organizations that demand the end of this unjust and illegal policy.



The U.S. government tries to make people believe that the responsibility for the difficulties lies solely with the management of the Cuban State, and its historical responsibility for the economic situation the island is going through is made invisible, he declared.



We reaffirm the right to live without blockade, to sovereignty and self-determination, so once again we demand the cessation of the illegal policy, which affects the fundamental right of the entire population: the full right to life.