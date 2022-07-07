Egyptian ambassador visits eastern Cuba





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Maher El-Adawy, ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Cuba, is paying a two-day visit to the province of Guantánamo to learn about the local culture, history and geography and explore the possibilities of organizing educational and commercial exchanges between his country and this region.



At a meeting with vice governor Alis Azahares Torreblanca, who gave him details of the province’s socio-economic characteristics and its role in the 2030 Integral Development Strategy, the diplomat stated his interest in possible cultural exchanges and joint agricultural projects for the benefit of the region.



Ever since Cuba and Egypt established diplomatic relations on September 5, 1949, both countries have taken significant steps in terms of political agreement and trade in fields of mutual interest such as culture and education.