UNDP senior official carries out broad working agenda in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The undersecretary general and regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Luis Felipe López-Calva, was received by Alejandro Gil Fernández, deputy prime minister and head of Economy and Planning,



Both were accompanied by officials from these institutions and also from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), according to the Ministry's web page.



During the exchange, Gil Fernández discussed the current context of the Cuban economy and thanked the UNDP for its support in important tasks for the country's development and to promote the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2030 Agenda.



López-Calva ratified the willingness to support Cuba in strategic issues that enable its economic and social growth.



In the UNDP twitter profile the visitor expressed feeling very motivated after the meeting with Gil Fernandez.



As part of his official visit, López-Calva also met early Wednesday with authorities of the Cuban Civil Defense, during which they exchanged on the intense agenda of joint work for disaster risk mitigation in the face of extreme weather events, a challenge shared throughout the Caribbean region.



López-Calva, on an official visit from Monday to Thursday, also met with representatives of the Single Window for Foreign Investment and MINCEX, and noted the creation of an environment that facilitates foreign investment in Cuba.



His agenda included a meeting with Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, with whom he discussed issues of digital transformation, circular economy and energy transition, according to what he posted on Twitter.



In a meeting with Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, he discussed opportunities for UNDP cooperation with Cuba for the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.