Buses donated by Belgium go into service in Cuba

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Buses that Belgium donated to Cuba started the trial runs in one of this city’s public routes, according to the Provincial Transport Enterprise.

Upon their arrival in the country last month, works began with a view to their exploitation, taking into account the lack of knowledge about their operation and the fact that the air-conditioning system of the buses will not be able to withstand Cuba’s high temperatures.

However, given the current limitations of public transport in Havana, ten of the buses came into service as technicians and mechanics readjust their ventilation system.

Despite the fact that the donated buses have been in operation since they were manufactured in 2007, they are in good physical and technological condition, regardless of the said retrofitting needs.

