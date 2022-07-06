Caribbean peoples for unity, resistance and regional sovereignty





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The 9th Assembly of the Caribbean Peoples (APC), a space for unity, resistance and regional sovereignty, began with a tribute to the Cuban founding fathers at the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in this city.



In his opening words, Camille Chalmers, member of the regional executive committee of the CPA, acknowledged the exceptional conditions in which this event of such a of great political and symbolic importance for the region is taking place and its contribution to the construction of a free,



autonomous and supportive Caribbean capable of overcoming colonial and imperialist domination. He also urged the participants to counteract the new imperialist offensive and the hybrid wars that seek to undermine the processes of independence in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and to come up with clear-cut plans to strengthen Caribbean unity.



The 9th Assembly of the Peoples of the Caribbean will come to an end on July 7 with a Caribbean solidarity meeting organized by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) that will also be attended by the 31st Juan Rius Rivera Brigade from Puerto Rico and Caribbean students who are being trained in Cuba.