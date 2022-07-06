UNDP Director highlights cooperation with Cuba





Havana, Jul 5 (ACN) After a meeting with representatives of the Cuban One-Stop Shop for Foreign Investment (VUINEX) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade (MINCEX) to discuss joint actions to promote investment through digital platforms, Luis Felipe López-Calva, UN assistant

secretary-general and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighted on Twitter that Cuba boasts an environment that facilitates foreign investment, an example of cooperation between that international organization and MINCEX that he considers beneficial to the country's development.



López-Calva also talked about digital transformation, circular economy and energy transition with Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), during a meeting that UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Cuba Ivan Zverzhanovski described as part of the joint commitment by UNDP and CITMA to tackle climate change and protect biodiversity and sustainability.



Likewise, the visitor and Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed opportunities for UNDP cooperation with Cuba in the framework of the efforts to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



As the leading UN agency in international development, UNDP works in some 170 countries and regions to fight poverty and inequality and provide support in policy development, capacity building and resilience mechanisms with a view to the 2030 Agenda.