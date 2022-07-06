Cuban parliament analyzes the High Audit to the ministry of energy and mines





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernandez, led the analysis with the minister of energy and mines, Livan Arronte Cruz, of the results of the highest audit of this agency, prior to its discussion in the 9th ordinary period of sessions of the Cuban Parliament, in its 9th Legislature.



Lazo Hernandez stressed that the highest audit of the Cuban ministry of energy and mines ( MINEM) is being carried out in a complex national and international scenario, characterized by the tightening of the blockade, the effects of the world crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's electro-energy situation, among other challenges.



On his part, the head of MINEM, reiterated the commitment of all the workers so that the highest supervision is a driving force for the fulfillment of the tasks, the progress in the solution of the problems and the achievement of better results with the perspective of moving forward, advancing and developing ourselves; aware of what the sector represents for the wellbeing of the population and the development of the nation.



The highest audit to MINEM will make important contributions to strengthen the work, through the identification of potentialities and challenges of the sector.



With the adoption of Agreement no. IX-118, the Cuban parliament approved the exercise of the highest audit to this ministry, a process developed on January 3 to June 30, 2022; led by the commission of industry, construction and energy; and with the participation, in addition, of the commissions of economic affairs and education, culture, science, technology and environment.