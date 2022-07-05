Cuba marks 211th anniversary of the independence of Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, marked today the 211th anniversary of Venezuela's Declaration of Independence.



On Twitter, Diaz-Canel congratulated the Venezuelan people and its president, Nicolas Maduro, and highlighted the respect and emotion shared for the date.



On the same social network, Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, stressed that the signing of the Act of Independence marked a historic milestone in the conquest of freedom and sovereignty in Latin America.



Meanwhile, the foreign ministry ratified Cuba's willingness to strengthen cooperation ties with the South American country.



On July 5, 1811, the seven Venezuelan provinces declared their independence from the Spanish Crown and established a new nation without a monarchy and under the values of equality of individuals.



On the occasion of this date, a civic-military parade will take place at the Paseo Monumental de los Proceres, in Caracas.