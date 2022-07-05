UNDP and Cuban authorities asses joint projects





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) As part of his official visit to Cuba, Luis Felipe López-Calva, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), was received by Déborah Rivas, deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.



During the meeting, they assesed UNDP's cooperation with the Caribbean nation in different projects on sustainable development, framed in the National Economic and Social Development Plan, designed by the Cuban government with a view to 2030.



On Twitter, Rivas published expressions of López-Calva, who expressed how pleased he was to begin his visit to Cuba with a fruitful meeting with her, to whom he reaffirmed his support for this strategy of the Cuban government, and acknowledged the country's efforts in digitization and post-pandemic recovery.



During his stay in Cuba he will hold interviews with authorities and visit projects implemented by UNDP in the framework of cooperation with the Antillean nation.



UNDP is the leading United Nations agency in international development, working in some 170 countries and territories to help eradicate poverty and reduce inequality, as well as to support countries in developing policies, institutional capacities and resilience to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



The organization has been cooperating with Cuba since 1973 in multiple areas such as effective governance, productive transformation, sustainability, climate change, resilience and risk reduction, as well as human development and equity.