Puerto Rican friends pay tribute to Cuba's founding fathers





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Members of the XXXI Juan Rius Rivera Brigade, from Puerto Rico, paid tribute this Monday to the founding fathers of the Cuban nation at the Santa Ifigenia patrimonial cemetery in this city.



The visitors paid tribute with red flowers to Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, Mariana Grajales, José Martí and the historic leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, accompanied by a representation of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution of the southeastern territory.



After the changing of the guard of honor, the brigadistas learned that the cemetery is also the resting place of other important figures of national history and culture, hence its patrimonial value.



Milagros Rivera, president of the Cuba Solidarity Committee in Puerto Rico, said that paying tribute to Cuban heroes is an honor for the so-called Victory Brigade and reaffirmed the commitment to the Revolution and the Cuban people.



She expressed that on this occasion they will carry out a wide program of activities, which includes volunteer work, a visit to the Second Frank País Eastern Front and the participation in the 41st Edition of the Feast of Fire and in the Assembly of the Peoples of the Caribbean.



Sebastián González, a 19-year-old member of the brigade, told ACN that the visit confirms the bonds of brotherhood between the two peoples and condemned the intensification of the unjust economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for six decades.



The schedule includes a visit to the Casa del Caribe this evening and at the Santiago headquarters of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, they will be given the Key to the City, a distinction granted by the Municipal Assembly of People's Power to personalities and institutions with an outstanding work in culture, education and sports.



The XXXI Juan Rius Rivera Solidarity Brigade, formed by more than a hundred members, is dedicated to the Nationalist Hero Rafael Cancel, the Puerto Rican fighter Oscar Lopez and the Five Cuban Heroes, who served unjust imprisonment in the U.S. for fighting terrorism.