UNDP regional director begins official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) The United Nations undersecretary general and regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, will pay an official visit to Cuba from today until Thursday, July 7.



During his stay, the official will exchange with Cuban authorities on the cooperation established by the UNDP with the country in the framework of the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, expressed in the National Economic and Social Development Plan, according to a report published on the UNDP-Cuba website.



Lopez- Calva is an economist by profession, with extensive experience as an academic in prestigious universities around the world, where he has advised various governments in the region and coordinated research such as the "World Development Report 2017".

He has assumed key leadership positions in multilateral organizations such as UNDP and the World Bank.



UNDP is the leading United Nations agency in international development, working in some 170 countries and territories to help eradicate poverty and reduce inequality, as well as to support countries in developing policies, institutional capacities and resilience to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



Since 1973, the organization has been cooperating with Cuba in multiple areas such as effective governance, productive transformation, sustainability, climate change, resilience and risk reduction, as well as human development and equity.