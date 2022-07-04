Cuba marks 49th anniversary of CARICOM





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, praised today on Twitter the 49th anniversary of the creation of the Caribbean Community ( CARICOM).



In his message, the foreign minister also reaffirmed the commitment of Cuba to continue deepening ties with the community's member states.



The Caribbean Community was created on July 4, 1973, and since then has maintained strong ties with Cuba.



Since 2002, the Summits of Heads of State and Government of the Caricom-Cuba mechanism have been held every three years, alternating between Cuba and the 15 CARICOM member states.



There is a Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two parties, which in 2017 included areas such as tourism services, travel, entertainment, transportation, construction, telecommunications and information technology.



In response to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, Cuba has sent collaborators, in brigades from the Henry Reeve International Contingent, to most of the independent member states of CARICOM, as well as to non-independent territories in the region.



For its part, CARICOM has kept its rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, as well as Washington's actions to subvert the legality and internal order in the country.