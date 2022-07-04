All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
04
July Monday

Second group of Cuban doctors arrives in Maldives



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) A group of 12 Cuban doctors arrived on Sunday in the Maldives to provide their services, in the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the health ministries of both countries.

According to a statement from the Cuban foreign ministry, the health professionals were welcomed at the Velana International Airport by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Sha Abdulla Mahir, and by the Cuban ambassador to the that nation, Andres Gonzalez.

Members of the friendship group with Cuba, recently formed in the Maldivian parliament, and the undersecretary of the Maldivian foreign ministry, Shiuneen Rasheed, also took part in the reception.

At the meeting, the Maldivian health minister exchanged views with the Cuban doctors on the process of their installation and logistics, as well as the immediate start of their functions.

Cuba and Maldives signed in Havana, in December 2021, an agreement for the expansion of bilateral medical collaboration, and the rapid deployment of a Cuban medical brigade to the Indian Ocean country.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News