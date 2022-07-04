Second group of Cuban doctors arrives in Maldives





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) A group of 12 Cuban doctors arrived on Sunday in the Maldives to provide their services, in the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the health ministries of both countries.



According to a statement from the Cuban foreign ministry, the health professionals were welcomed at the Velana International Airport by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Sha Abdulla Mahir, and by the Cuban ambassador to the that nation, Andres Gonzalez.



Members of the friendship group with Cuba, recently formed in the Maldivian parliament, and the undersecretary of the Maldivian foreign ministry, Shiuneen Rasheed, also took part in the reception.



At the meeting, the Maldivian health minister exchanged views with the Cuban doctors on the process of their installation and logistics, as well as the immediate start of their functions.



Cuba and Maldives signed in Havana, in December 2021, an agreement for the expansion of bilateral medical collaboration, and the rapid deployment of a Cuban medical brigade to the Indian Ocean country.