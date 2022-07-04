Cuban experts to lecture on experiences in confronting climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 4 (ACN) A group of specialists will present this Tuesday in Havana their experiences on the incorporation of the State Plan to confront climate change to the curricular contents in teacher training.



They will refer to such practices in a seminar-workshop on this state initiative, also called Tarea Vida(Task Life), and the integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and adaptation to climate change in the country.



Basically, the aim is to enhance the resilience of ecosystems and communities and its impact on educational training processes, and support will be provided to the actors in the project Resilience to climate change in Cuba's coastal zone through adaptation in ecosystems, or simply Mi Costa.



The latter is in the implementation phase by the Environment Agency (AMA by its Spanish acronym), of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, and the UN Development Program, and the financing of the Global Alliance for Climate Change Program of the European Union.



Cuba's Council of Ministers approved the State Plan for Confronting Climate Change on April 25, 2017, and its gradual implementation began to evidence the need to combat the damage that could be caused in the nation by climate changes in the coming years.