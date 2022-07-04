May Cuba and Puerto Rico always be together in their struggles





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) While visiting this city, the Puerto Rican “Juan Rius Rivera” Brigade reasserted its commitment to make sure that nothing separates the Puerto Rican and Cuban peoples in their struggles against the U.S. blockade.



“At a time when the empire lays permanent siege to our countries, we must stand closer than ever, since no difficulty is great enough to stop us. (…) Our embrace today is a symbol of our commitment to return to this and other provinces as the blockade tries, unsuccessfully so, to hinder Puerto Rico's relations with other American countries.”



The brigadistas, who paid tribute to local patriots and visited museums and other landmarks, were recognized by the provincial leadership of the Communist Party and the government of Cuba for their tireless struggle for their national independence and their permanent support of the Revolution.