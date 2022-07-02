Cuba mourns death of Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) With deep sorrow, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, expressed today his condolences and those of the Cuban people to the family and friends of Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, who died Friday as a result of a cardiorespiratory failure.



We have lost a revolutionary, a man who served the Homeland and the Revolution in all its fronts, said Diaz-Canel on Twitter.



The official account of the Communist Party of Cuba on that social network also lamented the death of Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja and described him as a cadre of the Revolution, a loyal and dedicated man.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, also added his condolences for the death of the Major General, whom he considered a great businessman, a great economist, a great revolutionary, loyal to Fidel and Raul.



For his part, Jorge Luis Perdomo Di Lella, Cuban deputy prime minister, expressed his condolences to the family, co-workers and friends of Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, considering him a man who served the Revolution with loyalty and dedication.



In the early morning hours of Friday, July 1, as a result of cardiorespiratory failure, Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, executive president of the Business Administration Group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, died.



General Luis Alberto, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power, had a brilliant history of service to the homeland and the Cuban Revolution.