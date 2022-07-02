Diaz-Canel condemns physical attack to Spanish journalist who defends Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, described as vile, cowardly and inadmissible the physical aggression suffered by Spanish journalist and documentary filmmaker Ana Hurtado on Thursday.



On Twitter, the Cuban leader condemned the events that took place in a supermarket in Barcelona, where an individual, of Spanish nationality, insulted, spat and violently shook Hurtado.



Ana Hurtado, we are with you," stated Diaz-Canel.



In an interview offered to Cubainformacion TV, Ana Hurtado referred to what happened on June 30, and also accused members of the Cuban ultra-right wing of spreading hate messages against her, inciting aggressions like this one to be repeated.



According to the filmmaker, three weeks ago she suffered another aggression on the street, which she considered being the first "warning", and after that, she began to receive death threats.



Ana Hurtado is a director, producer and screenwriter, Spanish journalist, and Cuba solidarity activist, born in Ubeda (Jaen).



She has played a vital role in unmasking the ultra-right wing of Cuban origin in Barcelona, who for months violently rallied in front of the Cuban Consulate in that Spanish city.