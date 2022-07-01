Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja dies in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) With deep concern Cuba informs that in the early hours of the morning Friday, July 1, as a result of a cardiorespiratory failure, Major General Luis Alberto Rodriguez Lopez-Calleja, executive president of the Business Administration Group of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, died.



General Luis Alberto, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party and deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power, has a brilliant history of service to the Homeland and the Cuban Revolution.