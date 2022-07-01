Diaz-Canel holds meeting with people with disabilities





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, described Thursday's meeting with representatives of the three associations that represent people with disabilities in Cuba, as a family meeting, friendly and full of commitment.



On Twitter, the Cuban president assured that this meeting with members of the National Association of the Blind of Cuba (ANCI by its Spanish acronym), the National Association of the Deaf of Cuba (ANSOC by its Spanish acronym) and the Cuban Association of People with Physical and Motor Disabilities (ACLIFIM by its Spanish acronym), will not be the last one.



We continue adding forces and intelligence to the improvement of our society, he stressed.



During the exchange, Diaz-Canel spoke to his interlocutors about the interest of the country's leadership in this type of meetings with multiple sectors of society, and its importance for the process of socialist construction.



The president described the meeting as a work meeting, and of great symbolism, while acknowledging that there are still prejudices and inequality gaps that must be overcome.



Here the issue is one of opportunities, here we apply equality and social justice in the way we provide opportunities for all, the head of state emphasized.