Cuba Attends Baku Forum with the Non-Aligned Parliamentary Network





Havana, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban Parliament vice-president Ana Maria Mari is heading a delegation to the Baku Conference of the Parliamentary Network with the Non-Aligned Movement, underway in Azerbaijan.



The Cuban delegation also includes Yolanda Ferrer, head of the Parliament’s International Relations Commission and parliamentary official Zailin Gaulhiac, the Cuban parliament announced.



The forum, which is focusing on the strengthening of national parliaments to promote peace and sustainable development, will be attended by lawmakers from 40 countries and representatives of international parliamentary organizations.



Participants will adopt the Baku Declaration and Statutes about working modalities of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement. They will also approve the logo and official flag of the network and elect the president and vice-president of that organization.



The Non-Aligned Parliamentary Network was set up in November 2021 in Madrid, Spain during the 143 Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union.