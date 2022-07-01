Canada’s OWG Airlines Kicks off Flights to Cuba





Holguin, Cuba, Jun 30 (ACN) Canada’s Off We Go (OWG) airline company began commercial operations with Cuba with the arrival in this eastern Cuban city of the Boeing 737-400 flight from that country.



The OWG flight has two daily flights, from Thursday to Sunday, to Holguin, Villa Clara, Varadero and Cayo Coco key.



This first flight brought over 150 passengers on board , 85 of whom are tourists booking hotels at Guardalavaca tourist center, said Havanatur T&T North East Office Elizabeth Garcia.



Some 360 daily visitors are expected to come to Holguin every week, which will offer the progressive recovery of the local tourist sector after two year under the COVID-19 pandemic.