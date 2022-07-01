Díaz-Canel meets with Pernod Ricard director





Havana, Jun 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met with Mr. Alexandre Ricard, President and CEO of Pernod Ricard, a famous French company that produces alcoholic beverages and whose role in the development of the Havana Club International (HCI), the growth of the Havana Club brand, and the prestige that Cuban rum has gained worldwide.



Pernod Ricard’s Indian subsidiary recently announced that it will distribute the rum Havana Club 7 Años in the cities of New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai.



HCI is a joint venture between Corporación Cuba Ron S.A. and Pernod Ricard for the production and marketing of Havana Club brand rums.



Founded in 1975 by Paul Ricard, the French company's most famous products are the anise-flavored aperitifs Pernod and Ricard pastis (often referred to simply as Pernod or Ricard).