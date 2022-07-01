Díaz-Canel highlights Cuba's vocation for solidarity





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed on Twitter that Cuba reasserts its vocation for solidarity and its traditional humane and dignified treatment of migrants, in reference to the rescue Tuesday of a ship full of Haitians that ran aground on an offshore Cuban key.



As reported by the authorities in the central Cuban province of Villa Clara, between 200 and 250 people were rescued and are receiving humanitarian aid.



“They will all be placed in provisional facilities until we finish the relevant migratory formalities,” according to a note published on the website Cubadebate.