US Policy towards Cuba Encourages Irregular Migration





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter that the politically motivated handling by Washington of migration relations with Cuba, along the strongest economic pressures, encourage irregular migration.



The Cuban official stressed that these factors also contribute to human smuggling linked to organized crime, with serious consequences.



During the First Review Forum on International Migration, which took place in New York last May, Cuba denounced that the strengthening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States causes discouragement among Cubans by submitting them to shortages and necessities, and encourages irregular emigration.



The Caribbean Island nation has also denounced the breach by the United States, during these four years, of its legal obligation to grant no less than 20,000 visas per year in tune with the migratory agreements signed by both countries.



Cuba has reiterated its commitment to the objectives of the Global Pact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.