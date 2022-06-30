Cuba and Ethiopia Deepen Bilateral Relations





Havana, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuba and Ethiopia today confirmed their willingness to strengthen bilateral ties, based on the historic relationship of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries.



The information was released by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who held a meeting Wednesday with Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Hasen.



“In Addis Ababa, I held talks with #Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister @DemekeHasen. We confirmed the will to strengthen bilateral ties, based on a historic relationship of friendship, solidarity and cooperation,” the Cuban foreign minister published on his official Twitter account.



Rodríguez Parrilla is on a tour of African countries, including Equatorial Guinea and Uganda, according to PL news agency.



During a recent meeting with members of the Cuban medical brigade in Ethiopia, the Cuban foreign minister described the gathering as an enriching exchange, and highlighted the medical brigade’s commitment of solidary and noted that the affection and gratitude of the African people constitute the greatest recognition of the professionalism and daily dedication of the Cuban medical workers..



Cuba and Ethiopia will celebrate the 47th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations on July 18.