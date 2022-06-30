Cuba and Tanzania Willing to Further Strengthen bilateral ties





Havana, June 29 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, described as cordial the meeting he held Wednesday with Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Liberata Mulamula.



On his Twitter account, Rodríguez Parrilla who is on a working visit to that African nation, expressed that the meeting highlighted the common interest of both countries in strengthen high-level political dialogue.



According to a report from the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodríguez Parrilla and Mulamula discussed the state of bilateral relations and ratified interest in bilateral collaboration in fields like health, agriculture, human resource training, among others.



According to the text, the Cuban foreign minister thanked the solidarity of the United Republic of Tanzania (official name) and reiterated Cuba's commitment to keep supporting the African causes.



The Cuban delegation included the island’s ambassador to Tanzania Yordenis Despaigne Vera and Foreign Minister official for bilateral affairs Angel Villa.



The Cuban foreign minister kicked off his African tour last week, which included Tanzania Equatorial Guinea, Uganda and Ethiopia, with Kenya as last leg.