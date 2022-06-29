Cuban President attentive to maintenance works at power plant





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today on Twitter that he is following the course of events very closely since the beginning of maintenance works at the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant (CTE) of the province of Matanzas, a hard task that demands effort, skills, intelligence and patience.



CTE senior specialist Román Pérez Castañeda said that the extent of the problems that may be found is uncertain, so the number of future corrective actions or the time they would take have not been established yet.



More than 300 workers of the Power Plant Maintenance Enterprise (EMCE) are involved in this effort in addition to CTE’s own technicians.