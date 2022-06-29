Cuba pays special attention to the country's demographic dynamics





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote today on Twitter that Cuban demography is a matter of special interest for the government, which has established an ad hoc Committee to deal with this issue.



Cuba is practically the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean with a government program to address demographic dynamics, given today’s negative migratory balance, low fertility rates and higher life expectancy, in addition to the fact that the reduction of the Cuban population and its increasing aging have an impact on economic development.



Demography is the statistical study of the human population in terms of size, structure, evolution and general characteristics, mostly considered from a quantitative point of view.