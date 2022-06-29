The first fruits of Expocaribe 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 29 (ACN) Although the fruits of the International Fair Expocaribe 2022 held in the province of Santiago de Cuba on June 23 to 26 are not readily noticeable, this 17th edition of the traditional commercial event—the second in importance in the country—laid out new and better objectives and concepts.



The Fair welcomed not only representatives of some 250 enterprises but also new economic actors (MSMEs and cooperatives) and delegates from the Greater Caribbean, Africa, Asia, Europe and the United Nations system, many of whom described it as an excellent opportunity to present their supply-and-demand portfolios of goods and services and engage in new business deals, mainly in fields like agri-food, health, pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, and tourism.



Rodrigo Malmierca, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), gave an update on the Portfolio of Investment Opportunities, whereas Mildrey Granadillo, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning (MEP), made a presentation on the Cuban economy and Josefina Vidal, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, gave a keynote lecture on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Cuba’s ties with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Several panels were held to discuss topics such as eastern Cuba’s potential for exports, the transformations of the Cuban economy and its new actors, the production of medicines in Cuba and multi-destination tourism, and agriculture and climate change in the Caribbean.



The visit that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid to the venue on the 23rd was very encouraging and a milestone in the record of these events, but not the only one. Much as the fruits of these four days of meetings, exchanges and agreements take time to be visible, the 18th edition, scheduled for June 2023, will face major challenges.



More than just a showcase of eastern Cuba’s can-do, Expocaribe has earned the right to be both a regional business platform and forum for the benefit of greater cooperation and unity among our peoples and governments.



As stated by the president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, the international economic crisis, which hits small economies such as ours even harder, compels to find in regional integration the capacities we need to cope with the huge challenges of today and tomorrow, especially those related to food, energy and health security.