Cuban Intellectuals Wave Last Good-bye to Renowned Author Fina Garcia Marruz





Havana, Jun 28 (ACN) Outstanding Cuban figures of the culture world met in Havana on Tuesday to pay tribute to renowned author, researcher and literary critic Fina Garcia Marruz who passed away June 27.



When the clock stroke 8 o’clock, people from all walks of life had already gathered at Havana’s Center for Studies on Jose Marti, in the neighborhood of Vedado, where Garcia Marruz worked for years.



Among the intellectuals gathered at the place were Abel Prieto, president of Casa de Las Americas cultural institution and Eduardo Torres Cuevas, historian and director of the Program on the work and life of Jose Marti.



On the government side was deputy prime minister Ines Maria Chapman, the head of the Communist Party’s Ideological Department, Rogelio Polanco, as well as Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso.



The homage-paying ceremony closed with remarks by Jose Maria Vitier jr, son of Garcia Marruz, who announced the burial of his mother at the Colon cemetery where his father Cintio Vitier’s remains rest in peace.



Josefina Garcia Marruz, who died at 99, was considered one of the most important Cuban and Hispanic poetesses. Here works deserved the Cuban National Literature Prize in 1990; the Ibero-American Poetry Prize in 2007, and the Reina Sofia Ibero-American Poetry Prize in 2011, as well as the Jose Marti Order in 2013.