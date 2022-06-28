Cuba reiterates its commitment to inclusive and quality education





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba reiterated today at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) its commitment to inclusive and quality education.



This was acknowledged by Cuban first deputy minister of education, Cira Piñeiro, who considered that this has been a priority in the country since the triumph of the Revolution.



In statements to Prensa Latina, the deputy education minister pointed out that since the triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959, the Caribbean nation established a free and inclusive education system, which, she said, is the basis of its current successes in the sector.



According to what she said, the nation assumes UNESCO's proposal to carry out a national consultation on thematic lines covering everything from inclusive and quality education and teacher training to the use of information and communication technologies.



Piñeiro heads the Cuban delegation to the forum, which is being held in Paris June 28-30 and serves as a preview of the education summit convened by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for September 19 in New York, in the context of the high-level segment of the General Assembly.



The Pre-Summit of the Education Transformation Summit takes place in the framework of the Global Commitment Day, this June 28, and features technical meetings on thematic action paths and commitments with key stakeholders.



Meanwhile, the high-level session, which will include ministerial and multi-stakeholder participation, is scheduled for June 29-30.