Cuba marks transport workers' day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, sent today a warm congratulation and recognition for the work they do to the country's transport workers, who are celebrating their day Tuesday.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, also congratulated transport workers on their day.



On his official account on that social network, he recognized their dedication and commitment to Cuba in the midst of the financial and material limitations we face.



Likewise, the member of the Central Committee and First Secretary of the Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, sent many congratulations to the workers of the Ministry of Transportation and highlighted their actions to provide a service to the Cuban people.



In Cuba, Transport Workers' Day is celebrated every June 28, to recognize the work of those who, regardless of the means, are dedicated to the transfer of passengers and cargo throughout the country, including from mechanics to drivers.