Cuban research center receives modern equipment to detect tsunamis





SANTIAGO de Cuba, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) In order to improve the tsunami warning system in Cuba, the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS by its Spanish acronym) received a modern signal receiver with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS-R) for the monitoring of sea waves.



The innovative technology was donated by the University of Toulouse, France, an institution that collaborates in several projects with specialists of this scientific entity, based in Santiago de Cuba(eastern region).



Enrique Diego Arango, deputy technical director of CENAIS, highlighted the usefulness of the equipment in determining the values of coastal dynamics and sea level rise.



As he explained to the Cuban News Agency, by means of satellite navigation signals, reflected from water, ice or land surfaces, scientists will be able to obtain key geophysical properties such as altimetric heights, humidity or roughness of the soil.



Arango specified other GNSS-R applications in weather forecasting and climate research.



Since its foundation in February 1992, this Cuban institution has been working on the modernization of the network of seismological stations with real-time data transmission devices.