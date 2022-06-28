Cuba participates in first ALBA-Digital meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, described the First ALBA-Digital Meeting, to be held today in Caracas, as a fruitful space for exchanging experiences and strengthening alliances.



Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, Cuban first deputy minister of communications, Leticia Martinez, head of communications of the Cuban presidency, and Carlos Rodriguez Etcheverry, director of communications and image of the foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) are part of the Cuban delegation participating in the meeting.



A total of 13 countries are attending the ALBA-Digital Meeting and, according to Venezuela's vice minister of communication management, Isbemar Jimenez, the delegations of Cuba, Bolivia and the host country will participate from the venue of the event, while the rest of the guests will be connected through the Zoom platform.



There are also plans to hold a large face-to-face meeting of ALBA communicators.



The idea is to set strategies, exchange experiences on how to confront the media siege and how to confront hegemony and how to communicate, Jimenez admitted.



The Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) was created on December 14, 2004 by an agreement signed between Venezuela and Cuba.