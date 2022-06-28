Cuba reaffirms its commitment to environmental protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba ratifies today its commitment to nature, the political will to preserve the environment and its battle against climate change.



This was stated to Prensa Latina by Jose Fidel Santana, first deputy minister of the Cuban ministry of science, technology and environment ( CITMA by its Spanish acronym), who acknowledged that the island has a national strategy to prevent pollution, a biodiversity program and is zealous in protecting nature in general.



The only problem is that these are objectives that demand resources, access to financing, technologies, expansion of capacities, but being a country blockaded by the United States, it limits us quite a lot, Santana commented.

However, Cuba has honored its commitments, he added.



Santana is visiting Lisbon, where he is participating at the Oceans Conference, jointly organized by the governments of Kenya and Portugal and promoted by the United Nations, to be held June 27 to July 1.



According to the organizers of the Oceans Conference, the event comes at a crisis moment when the world is making efforts to promote solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.