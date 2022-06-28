Renowned Cuban intellectual died at 99





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) The renowned Cuban poet, essayist, researcher and literary critic Fina Garcia Marruz, winner of the 1990 National Literature Award, died on Monday at the age of 99, Cubarte portal reported.



It is with deep sorrow that we inform of the death of Josefina Garcia-Marruz Badia (Fina Garcia Marruz), born in 1923 and considered one of the highest voices of Spanish-American poetry, the report said.



Her life and work deserved the highest recognitions in Cuba, among them the Jose Marti Order (2013), the National Literature Award and the Alejo Carpentier and Felix Varela Order medals (1995).



Her renowned work, of extraordinary beauty, also won the Pablo Neruda Ibero-American Poetry Prize (2007) and the Reina Sofia Ibero-American Poetry Prize (2011), among many others.



In the coming hours, there will be details of the tribute paid to her by the culture and the people of Cuba, the statement concluded.