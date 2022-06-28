Cuban President Meets Brazilian Local Government Delegation





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met Monday with representatives of the Brazilian Mayor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro’s Municipality of Marica, who came to Cuba boost bilateral relations with the bio-pharmaceutical industry and explore opportunities for cooperation in health, education and culture.



The visit was coordinated by the Brazil’s Landless Movement and is led by Diego Zeidan, vice mayor of Marica. He praised the contribution which Cuba can offer to his municipality to diversify its local economy, particularly the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, as well as agriculture and tourism.



The Cuban President conveyed greetings to Joao Pedro Stedile, leader of the Landless Movement and stressed the links between Cuba and Brazil in several areas of interest during the governments of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.