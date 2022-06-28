Schools in Eastern Cuba Use Clean Energy





Holguin, Jun 27 (ACN) Education authorities in eastern Holguin province are promoting the use of renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy, in local schools to meet power demand.



The head of the renewable energy in the province Alexander Leyva told the Cuban News Agency that they are implementing projects like the setting up of solar heaters and panels in schools with the largest student registration in the territory with the aim of expanding that renewable energy source.



The use of solar energy helps count on hot water and cook food for dining rooms in day-care centers and elementary schools, said Juan Manuel Perez, methodologist in the use of energy and fuels in education.



Having achieved positive results in using renewable energy, Education authorities in Holguin province look forward to promoting an energy mix change by increasingly set up equipment and items fueled with clean energy provided by natural resources.