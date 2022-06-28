Cuba carries out short maintenance on its largest thermoelectric plant





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Some 166 tasks, among them, cleaning of regenerative air heaters and solution of high temperature area in boiler, includes the light maintenance that started today at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), the largest and most efficient unitary block in Cuba.



According to Roman Perez Castañeda, chief specialist of the import group at the plant, the 72-hour shutdown will make it possible to gain reliability and, at the same time, increase the power over 200 megawatts (MW).



Misbel Palmero Aguilar, the plant's general director, announced that the output of the national electric power system occurred at 2:24 am last night, when the block was generating 170 MW, a figure far below the installed and real capacity.



With more than three decades of history, CTE Guiteras stands out among its equals because it is located in the western part of the island, where the largest loads are concentrated, and it consumes domestic crude oil by pipeline, without the need for transportation costs, among other advantages.