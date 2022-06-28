Cuba and India hold bilateral political consultations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy foreign minister, and her Indian counterpart, deputy minister Saurabh Kumar, assessed as fruitful the bilateral political consultations held today in Havana.



A statement on the website of the foreign ministry said that during the meeting, the Cuban official thanked India for its historic position of rejecting the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against Cuba.



She also reiterated the invitation extended by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to his Indian counterpart, Dr. S. Jaishankar, to honor us with his visit to Cuba, which was accepted.



Rodriguez Camejo and Saurabh Kumar exchanged views on issues of common interest in bilateral relations and the regional and international agenda.



The political consultations, according to the statement, took place in a fraternal atmosphere, in keeping with the long-standing historical and friendly relations between Cuba and India.



India, within the Asia-Oceania region, has remained one of Cuba's top 20 trading partners and has granted important lines of credit for the implementation of projects in the agricultural sector and renewable energies.