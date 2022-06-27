Bridges of Love takes donations to children’s hospital in western Cuba





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The Pepe Portilla pediatric hospital in the province of Pinar del Río received a donation of more than 2,200 pounds of powdered milk through the Bridges of Love project, the Code Pink organization, and Americans and Cubans living in the United States engaged in efforts to help Cuba and to eliminate the U.S. blockade of the Island.



Carlos Lazo, the Cuban-American professor and activist who leads Bridges of Love and came along with U.S. students and their parents, said that this is the first province to receive this aid, which he described as just a small token of solidarity, and that they plan to reach more than twenty children’s hospitals, as well as the Solidarity with Panama school.



“This donation reveals that, beyond any difference, religious or political creed, we want the end of the sanctions that weigh on the Cuban family and the construction of bridges of love between Cuba and the United States,” he remarked. “The blockade is immoral and unethical, and any decent person has to know that it goes against the family. I am sure that we are going to bring it to an end.”



Dr. Maité Cabrera, director of the Pepe Portilla Hospital, stated her gratitude for what she called a gesture of infinite love and willingness to help the country and its people break the barriers imposed by the blockade, a harmful policy that spares no sector, including public health.