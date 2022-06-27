Cuban Foreign Minister paid official visit to Uganda





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) During an official visit to Uganda, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla met with Anita Annet Among, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, and members of the Cuba-Uganda inter-parliamentary group.



Rodríguez Parrilla highlighted the historic bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation and both countries’ interest to continue strengthening parliamentary ties.



Likewise, the Ugandan party praised Cuba’s cooperation in education, biotechnology, agriculture and health care—in this case through the training of professionals—and hailed their ongoing projects as an effort to break the U.S. blockade of the Island.



Kampala and Havana support each other in international forums such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 plus China and the UN to defend and protect their interests and strategic political and economic associations.