President Diaz-Canel Meets with Cuban Women on Social Programs





Havana, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met at the Palace of the Revolution with over one hundred women to evaluate the implementation of the National Women Advancement Program.



According to the Presidency of the Republic, Diaz-Canel said that no other revolutionary process has worked so hard for the emancipation of women, though he admitted that there are still debts to pay.



The dialog went deep into issues like genre violence, the experiences of entrepreneur women leading local development projects, scientific experiences linked to research work and ways to offer more support to women who take care of people with disabilities. In this regard, Lourdes Isabel Ruiz said an financial aid is as important as ways to train those women taken care of such challenged citizens.



Cuban women are warriors, said a mother whose daughter was diagnosed at four with a neuro-degenerative condition and despite having been predicted a one-year life expectancy, the girl has already turned 21. She extended her deepest gratefulness to the Cuba health system.



Television producer Magda Gonzalez stressed the significance of dramatized shows as ideological tool to modify behaviors and raise reflection; she criticized some TV shows which do not picture Cuban reality.



Young scientist Yulaine Batista said that unlike other countries, Cuba guarantees young girls and women their full rights and opportunities similar to men.



The meeting was attended by Teresa Amarelle, General Secretary of the Cuban Women’s Federation; Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister and Rogelio Polanco, head of the Communist Party’s Ideological Department.