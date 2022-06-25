Cuban Parliament President Meets with Young Workers





Havana, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuba needs the young people’s participation, opinions and initiatives, said Parliament President Esteban Lazo while speaking with young workers in the service sector.



During the meeting at Havana’s Capitol building, seat of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) Lazo stressed the importance of the youth’s initiatives since they are directly linked to the life of the people and to the solution of social difficulties.



The talks were called by two Parliament permanent commissions and were attended by representatives of the ministries of communications, domestic trade, tourism and transport.



The president of the Commission for the Attention to Services, Maria del Carmen Concepcion, said that the exchange allows the youths to express their concerns and opinions and to suggest address issues requiring the follow up by the Parliament.



Dayana Carbonell, assistant director of the Air Navigation Company suggested the diversification of the training for the workers in her sector. And Ivette Cabellor, director of International Relations at the Transportation Ministry, called for better attention to the youths’ labor-related interests and to assist them in the implementation of innovative projects at their work centers.



The president of the Parliament’s permanent commission on Youths and Children and Women’s Rights, Arelys Santana, said that this meetings will have a systematic character because the future of the Revolution depends on the young generations.