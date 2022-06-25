Diaz-Canel mourns death of revolutionary fighters





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, mourned today the death of reserve brigadier generals Enrique Acevedo Gonzalez and Armando Quiñonez Machado.



In a message on Twitter, the head of state extended heartfelt condolences to their families and friends, and stressed that both combatants dedicated their lives to Cuba and the Revolution.



Enrique Acevedo Gonzalez joined the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) in 1957 at the age of 14, joining the insurrectionary struggle in the Sierra Maestra under the orders of Commander Ernesto Guevara, and later of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



He assumed different responsibilities, participated in the fight against bandits at the Escambray, fulfilled two internationalist missions in the Republic of Angola and was a member of the National Association of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym).

Armando Quiñonez Machado joined the revolutionary struggle from an early age, cooperating with the 26th of July Movement.



During his stay in the FAR, where he joined in 1964, he carried out several responsibilities, and fulfilled three internationalist missions in the People's Republic of Angola, Ethiopia and Nicaragua.