Miguel Diaz-Canel visits university in western province of the country





MATANZAS, Cuba, Jun 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) and president of the country, today visited the University of Matanzas (UM), an institution that in 2022 celebrates its 50th anniversary of foundation.



On the occasion of the fourth governmental visit to this province, Cuban leader is interested in the university dynamics and science-based government management.



Diaz-Canel is accompanied by Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the PCC in the territory, Marieta Poey, vice governor, and a team of ministers, including Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi, head of Higher Education.